At the end of the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Palmer is currently 55th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Ryan Palmer at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Palmer Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Palmer has finished below par on 11 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in three of his last 15 rounds played.

Over his last 15 rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Palmer has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Palmer has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -4 261 0 12 0 1 $987,112

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Palmer wound up 55th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Palmer last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 55th.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,030 yards.

The average course Palmer has played in the past year has been 69 yards shorter than the 7,370 yards Detroit Golf Club will be at for this event.

Palmer's Last Time Out

Palmer was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 57th percentile of the field.

His 3.92-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 59th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Palmer shot better than 76% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Palmer fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the tournament average was 2.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Palmer recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Palmer's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

At that last competition, Palmer carded a bogey or worse on three of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Palmer ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on six of the eight par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Palmer finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Palmer Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Palmer's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.