At the end of the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sam Stevens is currently 55th with a score of -2.

Looking to place a bet on Sam Stevens at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Stevens Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Stevens has shot better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Stevens has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Stevens' average finish has been 42nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Stevens has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 39 -3 267 0 15 2 2 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Stevens played this event was in 2023, and he finished 55th.

Detroit Golf Club will play at 7,370 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,030.

The average course Stevens has played i the last year (7,291 yards) is 79 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.63 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was poor, putting him in the 15th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Stevens shot better than just 29% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Stevens recorded a birdie or better on four of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Stevens carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.7).

Stevens' two birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average of 7.6.

In that last outing, Stevens' par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Stevens ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Stevens finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Stevens Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Stevens' performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.