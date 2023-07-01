Seonghyeon Kim is in 123rd place, at +1, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Seonghyeon Kim Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Kim has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In his past five events, Kim's average finish has been 63rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut three times.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 39 -4 269 0 18 1 1 $1.4M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Kim finished 123rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,030 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,370-yard length for this tournament.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 81 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,289 yards).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim finished in the 33rd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Kim shot better than 76% of the field (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Kim recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Kim carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.7).

Kim's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

At that last tournament, Kim posted a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Kim finished the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, more than the field's average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Kim finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

Par: 72 / 7,370 yards
Kim Odds to Win: +150000

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

