Spencer Torkelson, who is hitting .150 over his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 67 hits, batting .223 this season with 28 extra-base hits.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 46 of 79 games this season (58.2%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (22.8%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.

Torkelson has had an RBI in 28 games this season (35.4%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (40.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .217 AVG .228 .321 OBP .288 .341 SLG .432 11 XBH 17 3 HR 8 14 RBI 26 38/19 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings