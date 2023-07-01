The Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway, and Thomas Detry is currently in 123rd place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a bet on Thomas Detry at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Thomas Detry Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Detry has finished below par four times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 15 rounds.

Detry has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five appearances, Detry's average finish has been 58th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Detry has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 34 -5 269 0 18 1 4 $2.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Detry finished 123rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 340 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,030).

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 87 yards longer than the average course Detry has played in the past year (7,283 yards).

Detry's Last Time Out

Detry finished in the ninth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 32nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

Detry was better than 91% of the golfers at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Detry failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Detry carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

Detry's four birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average (7.6).

In that most recent competition, Detry's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Detry ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on three of the four par-5s, more than the tournament average of 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Detry finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Detry Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Detry's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

