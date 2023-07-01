The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (-110). The over/under is 12 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 12 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 contests. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Detroit's past four games has been 9.4, a stretch in which the Tigers and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won in 27, or 39.1%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit is 27-42 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 45 of its 81 chances.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 4-7-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 17-25 12-24 23-22 28-34 7-12

