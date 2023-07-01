How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Ezequiel Tovar and Andy Ibanez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Colorado Rockies and Detroit Tigers hit the field at Coors Field on Saturday, at 9:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Discover More About This Game
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 74 home runs as a team.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .362 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 309 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.52) in the majors this season.
- The Tigers rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.277 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Matthew Boyd (5-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 16th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed one hit in two-thirds of an inning pitched against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
- He has earned a quality start two times in 15 starts this season.
- In 15 starts this season, Boyd has lasted five or more innings 10 times, with an average of 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/26/2023
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Andrew Heaney
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Martín Pérez
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|-
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Hogan Harris
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Medina
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi
