On Saturday, July 1, Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (33-51) host Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (35-46) at Coors Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Tigers have -110 odds to win. The matchup's total is listed at 12 runs.

Tigers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - COL vs Matthew Boyd - DET (5-5, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won three of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Rockies have gone 3-6 (33.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rockies have not been the moneyline favorite in the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Colorado and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (39.1%) in those games.

The Tigers have a mark of 27-42 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

