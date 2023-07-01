Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Rockies on July 1, 2023
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon is among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers meet at Coors Field on Saturday (at 9:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .268/.350/.478 so far this season.
- McMahon hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two walks.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a .286/.340/.459 slash line so far this season.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks and five RBI.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jun. 25
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.