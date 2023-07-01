Ryan McMahon is among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers meet at Coors Field on Saturday (at 9:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 37 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .268/.350/.478 so far this season.

McMahon hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two walks.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a .286/.340/.459 slash line so far this season.

Diaz has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two walks and five RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 25 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.