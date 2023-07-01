Trey Mullinax will compete at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan in the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic from June 29 - July 2. The par-72 course spans 7,370 yards and the purse available is $8,800,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Mullinax at the Rocket Mortgage Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Mullinax has finished below par twice and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Mullinax has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Mullinax finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Mullinax finished 47th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 30 -6 280 1 13 3 4 $3M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Mullinax finished 37th in his only finish at this event in two visits.

Mullinax has one made cut in his past two appearances at this tournament.

Mullinax finished 37th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

Detroit Golf Club measures 7,370 yards for this tournament, 346 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,024).

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Mullinax has played i the last year (7,346 yards) is 24 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax finished in the first percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.5 strokes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 46th percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Mullinax shot better than 48% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Mullinax did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other competitors averaged two).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Mullinax recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Mullinax's five birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that last outing, Mullinax had a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Mullinax finished the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Mullinax finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

