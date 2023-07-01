Could the Detroit Red Wings' Ville Husso be awarded the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's top goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're thinking about a wager -- he's currently available at +10000.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ville Husso's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Think Ville Husso will win the Vezina Trophy? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Ville Husso 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 18 Goaltending Record -- 9-5-2 Shots Against 17.71 549 Goals Against 3.53 59 Saves 15.81 490 Save % -- 0.893

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Ville Husso's Next Game

Matchup: Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings

Philadelphia Flyers at Detroit Red Wings Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+

NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.