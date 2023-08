The Western Michigan Broncos will meet an FCS opponent, Saint Francis (PA), in their 2023 season opener on August 31. For the full Western Michigan schedule, keep scrolling.

Western Michigan 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Saint Francis (PA) (FCS) August 31 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Syracuse September 9 | 3:30 PM ET - ACC Network Extra @ Iowa September 16 | 3:30 PM ET - BTN @ Toledo September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Ball State September 30 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Mississippi State October 7 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Miami (OH) October 14 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA @ Ohio October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Eastern Michigan October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA Central Michigan November 7 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Northern Illinois November 14 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Bowling Green November 21 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks

