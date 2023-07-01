At +8000, the Western Michigan Broncos sport the 11th-ranked odds in the conference to win the MAC in 2023. Peruse the odds and other numbers below prior to making a futures wager.

Western Michigan Mid-American Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Mid-American Conference Championship Odds: +8000 (Bet $10 to win $800)

+8000 (Bet $10 to win $800) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Western Michigan 2023 Schedule

According to the team's opponents' combined win total last season (70), Western Michigan is playing the 69th-ranked schedule in college football. The Broncos will hit the gridiron for games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule includes teams that tallied nine or more victories and squads with three or fewer wins last season.

Opponent Date Week Result Saint Francis (PA) August 31 1 - @ Syracuse September 9 2 - @ Iowa September 16 3 - @ Toledo September 23 4 - Ball State September 30 5 - @ Mississippi State October 7 6 - Miami (OH) October 14 7 - @ Ohio October 21 8 - @ Eastern Michigan October 28 9 - Central Michigan November 7 11 - @ Northern Illinois November 14 12 - Bowling Green November 21 13 -

