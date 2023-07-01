An over/under of 3.5 wins means the Western Michigan Broncos aren't given high expectations in 2023.

Western Michigan Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 3.5 -130 +105 56.5%

Broncos' 2022 Performance

Western Michigan was a bottom-25 offense last season, ranking seventh-worst with 301.9 yards per contest. Defensively, it ranked 40th in FBS (352.3 yards allowed per game).

While Western Michigan's pass defense ranked 45th with 211.3 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking 11th-worst (165.7 passing yards per game).

Last season WMU had three wins on the road, but just two at home.

The Broncos won only two games as favorites (2-2) and were 3-5 as underdogs.

Western Michigan's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Sean Tyler RB 1,027 YDS / 7 TD / 85.6 YPG / 4.9 YPC

12 REC / 111 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 9.3 REC YPG Corey Crooms WR 57 REC / 814 YDS / 5 TD / 67.8 YPG Jack Salopek QB 1,285 YDS (49.1%) / 7 TD / 11 INT

52 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 4.3 RUSH YPG La'Darius Jefferson RB 235 YDS / 5 TD / 19.6 YPG / 4.2 YPC Andre Carter DL 51 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK / 1 INT Zaire Barnes LB 58 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT Corvin Moment LB 49 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 6.5 SACK Keni-H Lovely DB 33 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 4 INT

Broncos' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last season (70), the Broncos have the 69th-ranked schedule in college football.

Taking into account its MAC opponents' combined win total last season (48), Western Michigan has the 67th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

Western Michigan has eight games this season against teams that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes one team that had nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last year.

Western Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Saint Francis (PA) August 31 - - 2 @ Syracuse September 9 - - 3 @ Iowa September 16 - - 4 @ Toledo September 23 - - 5 Ball State September 30 - - 6 @ Mississippi State October 7 - - 7 Miami (OH) October 14 - - 8 @ Ohio October 21 - - 9 @ Eastern Michigan October 28 - - 11 Central Michigan November 7 - - 12 @ Northern Illinois November 14 - - 13 Bowling Green November 21 - -

