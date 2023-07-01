Will Gordon is in 107th place, at E, after the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Gordon has finished under par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 13 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Gordon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Gordon has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Gordon has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 42 -5 266 0 17 1 1 $1.1M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Gordon finished 107th in his only finish at this event in three visits.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

Gordon last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 107th.

At 7,370 yards, Detroit Golf Club is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,030 yards.

The average course Gordon has played i the last year (7,272 yards) is 98 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

His 4.08-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 15th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.91).

Gordon was better than only 12% of the field at the Travelers Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.55.

Gordon failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.0).

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Gordon had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.7).

Gordon carded fewer birdies or better (four) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

In that most recent outing, Gordon's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.8).

Gordon ended the Travelers Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Gordon fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +75000

All statistics in this article reflect Gordon's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

