Zach Johnson will compete at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic, taking place from June 29 - July 2.

Zach Johnson Insights

Johnson has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Johnson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Johnson's average finish has been 44th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Johnson has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 47 -3 281 0 13 0 0 $809,055

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Johnson finished 49th when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 346 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Detroit Golf Club, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Johnson has played i the last year (7,269 yards) is 101 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,370).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -11.

Johnson's Last Time Out

Johnson was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 64th percentile of the field.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship was strong, putting him in the 68th percentile of the field.

Johnson was better than 68% of the competitors at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Johnson recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, better than the field average of 2.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Johnson recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.7).

Johnson's 13 birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were more than the field average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Johnson had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Johnson ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with five on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Travelers Championship, Johnson recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.6.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

