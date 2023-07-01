Zach McKinstry, with an on-base percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.

McKinstry has gotten a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (12.2%).

He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.4%).

He has scored in 29 of 74 games (39.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 38 .262 AVG .228 .360 OBP .305 .411 SLG .325 10 XBH 6 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 23/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings