Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Zach McKinstry, with an on-base percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Tigers vs Rockies
|Tigers vs Rockies Odds
|Tigers vs Rockies Prediction
|Tigers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (12.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.4%).
- He has scored in 29 of 74 games (39.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.262
|AVG
|.228
|.360
|OBP
|.305
|.411
|SLG
|.325
|10
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|7
|23/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.