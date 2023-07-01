Zach McKinstry, with an on-base percentage of .276 in his past 10 games, will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Colorado Rockies, on July 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has 54 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .332.
  • McKinstry has gotten a hit in 44 of 74 games this season (59.5%), including nine multi-hit games (12.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 6.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 74), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (20.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (5.4%).
  • He has scored in 29 of 74 games (39.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.262 AVG .228
.360 OBP .305
.411 SLG .325
10 XBH 6
3 HR 2
12 RBI 7
23/16 K/BB 29/12
6 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have a 5.75 team ERA that ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.4 per game).
