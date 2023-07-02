Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Eric Haase (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .219 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).
- He has homered in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 16 of 62 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|33
|.269
|AVG
|.176
|.310
|OBP
|.233
|.409
|SLG
|.222
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 122 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies will send Seabold (1-4) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.98 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .283 to his opponents.
