Jake Marisnick and his .318 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Colorado Rockies and Connor Seabold on July 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .207 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

This year, Marisnick has tallied at least one hit in 10 of 25 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Marisnick has driven in a run in three games this year (12.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in five of 25 games so far this year.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 13 .000 AVG .143 .000 OBP .200 .000 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 1/0 K/BB 10/2 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings