Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .272 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 36 of 61 games this year (59.0%), with multiple hits on 14 occasions (23.0%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (9.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vierling has had an RBI in 13 games this year (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|33
|.211
|AVG
|.317
|.304
|OBP
|.359
|.333
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|12
|15/11
|K/BB
|30/7
|2
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.71 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.98 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .283 to opposing batters.
