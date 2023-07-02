The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Connor Seabold and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 68 hits, which is best among Detroit hitters this season, while batting .224 with 28 extra-base hits.

Torkelson will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with three homers during his last outings.

In 58.8% of his 80 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 28 games this season (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 32 of 80 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .217 AVG .229 .321 OBP .291 .341 SLG .428 11 XBH 17 3 HR 8 14 RBI 26 38/19 K/BB 43/15 1 SB 1

