Tigers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (33-52) and the Detroit Tigers (36-46) at Coors Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Rockies securing the victory. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on July 2.
The Rockies will give the ball to Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA).
Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 6, Tigers 5.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 12 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Tigers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
- The Tigers have won in 28, or 40%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Detroit has won 28 of 70 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (313 total).
- Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.47 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Rangers
|L 8-3
|Matt Manning vs Martín Pérez
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|L 10-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Reese Olson vs Cody Bradford
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|L 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|W 4-2
|Brendan White vs Peter Lambert
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|-
|Matt Manning vs Connor Seabold
|July 4
|Athletics
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs JP Sears
|July 5
|Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hogan Harris
|July 6
|Athletics
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Medina
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
