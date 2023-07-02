How to Watch the Tigers vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Sunday at Coors Field against Connor Seabold, who is projected to start for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is set for 3:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit just 75 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .363 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 313 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .300.
- The Tigers rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.
- Detroit has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.272 WHIP this season.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Matt Manning (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- Manning will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-3
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Martín Pérez
|6/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 10-2
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Dane Dunning
|6/29/2023
|Rangers
|W 8-5
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Cody Bradford
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Hogan Harris
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Medina
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
