In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 2, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (33-52) face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (36-46). The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field.

The Rockies are -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (-110). The total is 11.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Connor Seabold - COL (1-4, 5.98 ERA) vs Matt Manning - DET (1-1, 4.15 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rockies have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

The Rockies have gone 3-7 (winning only 30% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Colorado, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Rockies have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Colorado and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Tigers have been underdogs in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 28 times (40%) in those contests.

The Tigers have a mark of 28-42 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-4.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+120) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Kerry Carpenter 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+105)

Tigers Futures Odds

