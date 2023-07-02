Player prop bet options for Ryan McMahon, Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Colorado Rockies host the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field on Sunday (first pitch at 3:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 68 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .224/.305/.388 so far this year.

Torkelson has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .248/.333/.381 on the season.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 1 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 1 at Rockies Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 28 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Connor Seabold Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Seabold Stats

Connor Seabold (1-4) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Seabold has six starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Seabold Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 5.0 5 4 4 3 1 at Braves Jun. 17 3.0 9 9 9 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 6.0 6 1 1 6 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 6.0 2 2 2 4 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 1 5.1 3 1 1 5 2

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 41 RBI (79 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .264/.348/.472 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 73 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 22 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .285/.339/.457 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jul. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 3 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

