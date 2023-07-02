After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

Nevin is hitting .136 with a home run and four walks.

Nevin has had a base hit in five of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .235 AVG .074 .316 OBP .161 .412 SLG .074 1 XBH 0 1 HR 0 3 RBI 2 4/2 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

