After hitting .258 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

Connor Seabold TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 56 hits.

In 45 of 75 games this season (60.0%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).

In six games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.7%).

In 30 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 39 .262 AVG .235 .360 OBP .308 .411 SLG .353 10 XBH 7 3 HR 3 12 RBI 10 23/16 K/BB 29/12 6 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings