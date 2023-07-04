Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Jonathan Schoop (.233 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .202 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
- Schoop has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not homered in his 52 games this year.
- In four games this season, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 13 times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.222
|AVG
|.187
|.323
|OBP
|.225
|.296
|SLG
|.227
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|5
|11/8
|K/BB
|26/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among qualifying pitchers.
