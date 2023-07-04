Matt Vierling and his .425 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (89 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on July 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a triple) in his last game against the Rockies.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .275.

Vierling will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 over the course of his last outings.

Vierling has gotten a hit in 37 of 62 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (24.2%).

In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has an RBI in 13 of 62 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this season, with multiple runs five times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 34 .211 AVG .320 .304 OBP .360 .333 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 10 RBI 12 15/11 K/BB 30/7 2 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings