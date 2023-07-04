Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on July 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- In 10 games this year (21.3%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 47 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.228
|.337
|OBP
|.303
|.361
|SLG
|.278
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|20/10
|K/BB
|14/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8).
