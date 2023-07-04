Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Tarik Skubal, who is expected to start for the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers average one home run per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 80 total home runs.

Detroit is slugging .369, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).

Detroit is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.9 runs per game (327 total).

The Tigers are 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .301.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 16 average in baseball.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Detroit has a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Tigers average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.277).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Skubal will start for the Tigers, his first this season.

In his last appearance on Monday, Aug. 1, the 26-year-old southpaw started the game and went five scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Rangers L 10-2 Away Joey Wentz Dane Dunning 6/29/2023 Rangers W 8-5 Away Reese Olson Cody Bradford 6/30/2023 Rockies L 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Austin Gomber 7/1/2023 Rockies W 4-2 Away Brendan White Peter Lambert 7/2/2023 Rockies W 14-9 Away Matt Manning Connor Seabold 7/4/2023 Athletics - Home Tarik Skubal JP Sears 7/5/2023 Athletics - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Hogan Harris 7/6/2023 Athletics - Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Medina 7/7/2023 Blue Jays - Home - Kevin Gausman 7/8/2023 Blue Jays - Home Matt Manning Kevin Gausman 7/9/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tarik Skubal Chris Bassitt

