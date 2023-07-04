The Detroit Tigers (37-46) and the Oakland Athletics (23-63) will clash on Tuesday, July 4 at Comerica Park, with Tarik Skubal pitching for the Tigers and JP Sears toeing the rubber for the Athletics. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +145 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.43 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Tigers' matchup versus the Athletics but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Tigers (-175) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Tigers to take down the Athletics with those odds, and the Tigers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Detroit combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 23, or 27.4%, of the 84 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 14 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Javier Báez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.