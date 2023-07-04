Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Athletics on July 4, 2023
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Player props can be found for Spencer Torkelson and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 70 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .228/.312/.404 on the year.
- Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 29
|2-for-3
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Esteury Ruiz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Ruiz Stats
- Ruiz has 84 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 42 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .258/.313/.332 so far this year.
Ruiz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .243/.339/.477 so far this season.
- Rooker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run and three RBI.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
