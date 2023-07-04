Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zack Short -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on July 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zack Short? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .224 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Short has gotten a hit in 18 of 42 games this year (42.9%), with at least two hits on four occasions (9.5%).
- In four games this year, he has homered (9.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Short has an RBI in 10 of 42 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (19.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.182
|.304
|OBP
|.280
|.413
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|14/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.43), 12th in WHIP (1.076), and 31st in K/9 (8.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.