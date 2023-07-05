The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .245.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in 28 of 48 games this year (58.3%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 48 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (20.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .263 AVG .228 .345 OBP .303 .368 SLG .278 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 5 21/10 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

