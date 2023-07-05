Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers meet JJ Bleday and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Athletics are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Tigers (-225). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Tigers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -225 +180 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and lost both.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 50% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-5).

Detroit has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The Tigers have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Detroit has played in 84 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-36-2).

The Tigers have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-22 19-25 13-24 24-23 30-34 7-13

