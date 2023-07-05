When the Detroit Tigers (37-47) and Oakland Athletics (24-63) face off at Comerica Park on Wednesday, July 5, Eduardo Rodriguez will get the call for the Tigers, while the Athletics will send Ken Waldichuk to the hill. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Athletics have +180 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-4, 2.13 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (1-5, 6.78 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won five of those games.

The Tigers have not played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they lost both games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have come away with 24 wins in the 85 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious eight times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+135)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

