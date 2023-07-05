Player props are listed for Spencer Torkelson and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (70 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .224/.308/.397 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 19 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 33 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen 42 bases.

He's slashing .255/.309/.328 on the season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has put up 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 41 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .240/.338/.471 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

