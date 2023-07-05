Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Zack Short (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .225 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Short has had a hit in 19 of 43 games this season (44.2%), including multiple hits four times (9.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Short has had an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In eight of 43 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.182
|.301
|OBP
|.280
|.403
|SLG
|.295
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|15/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|1
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.99).
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Waldichuk (1-5) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.78, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
