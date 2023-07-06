On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.195 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .228 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 28 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 10.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 13 games this year (23.6%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 19 of 55 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .226 AVG .230 .242 OBP .280 .387 SLG .425 8 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/2 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

