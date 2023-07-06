Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Kerry Carpenter (.231 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Athletics.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Athletics
|Tigers vs Athletics Odds
|Tigers vs Athletics Prediction
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has eight doubles, eight home runs and 10 walks while batting .268.
- In 53.5% of his 43 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in eight games this season (18.6%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in 10 games this season (23.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (14.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 15 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.364
|AVG
|.181
|.417
|OBP
|.241
|.576
|SLG
|.431
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|12
|15/6
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.95 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Harris (2-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In eight games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.17, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.