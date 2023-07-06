The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

Hogan Harris TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .277 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 59.4% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has an RBI in 13 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (31.3%), including five multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .219 AVG .320 .312 OBP .360 .333 SLG .492 7 XBH 10 2 HR 5 10 RBI 12 16/12 K/BB 30/7 3 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings