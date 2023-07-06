On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (hitting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI against the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .248 with 10 doubles, a home run and 20 walks.

Cabrera enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .333.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 59.2% of his 49 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.3% of them.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in 11 games this season (22.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this year (20.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .269 AVG .228 .356 OBP .303 .385 SLG .278 7 XBH 4 1 HR 0 8 RBI 5 21/11 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings