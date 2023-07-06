Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 6
Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (37-48) and Oakland Athletics (25-63) going head-to-head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on July 6.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-6) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (2-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Athletics
|Tigers vs Athletics Odds
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.
- The Tigers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.
- This season Detroit has been at least -165 favorites on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 330 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|L 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|W 4-2
|Brendan White vs Peter Lambert
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|W 14-9
|Matt Manning vs Connor Seabold
|July 4
|Athletics
|L 1-0
|Tarik Skubal vs JP Sears
|July 5
|Athletics
|L 12-3
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 6
|Athletics
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Hogan Harris
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Alek Manoah
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
|July 14
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.