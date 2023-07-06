Thursday's contest between the Detroit Tigers (37-48) and Oakland Athletics (25-63) going head-to-head at Comerica Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Tigers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-6) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (2-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Tigers 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

The Tigers have been favorites in 11 games this season and won five (45.5%) of those contests.

This season Detroit has been at least -165 favorites on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 330 total runs (3.9 per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule