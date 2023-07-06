How to Watch the Tigers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 6
Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Thursday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers rank 25th in baseball with 80 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Detroit is slugging .365, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers rank 29th in MLB with a .228 batting average.
- Detroit has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.9 runs per game (330 total runs).
- The Tigers are 27th in MLB with a .299 on-base percentage.
- The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.
- Detroit's pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Detroit has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.268).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.28 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Lorenzen has registered six quality starts this season.
- Lorenzen will try to continue a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 frames per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Rockies
|L 8-5
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Austin Gomber
|7/1/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brendan White
|Peter Lambert
|7/2/2023
|Rockies
|W 14-9
|Away
|Matt Manning
|Connor Seabold
|7/4/2023
|Athletics
|L 1-0
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|JP Sears
|7/5/2023
|Athletics
|L 12-3
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Austin Pruitt
|7/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Hogan Harris
|7/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|-
|Alek Manoah
|7/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Matt Manning
|Kevin Gausman
|7/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Chris Bassitt
|7/14/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
