On Thursday, July 6 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (37-48) host the Oakland Athletics (25-63) at Comerica Park. Michael Lorenzen will get the ball for the Tigers, while Hogan Harris will take the mound for the Athletics.

The Tigers are favored in this one, at -165, while the underdog Athletics have +140 odds to upset. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Lorenzen - DET (2-6, 4.28 ERA) vs Harris - OAK (2-2, 5.17 ERA)

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 11 times and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have played three games as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter without claiming a victory.

Detroit has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers did not win a game while favored on the moneyline in the last 10 games in three tries.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 25, or 29.1%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 19 times in 64 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Javier Báez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Matt Vierling 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+175)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

