Top Player Prop Bets for Tigers vs. Athletics on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers
Michael Lorenzen Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Lorenzen Stats
- Michael Lorenzen (2-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 15th start of the season.
- In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Lorenzen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|4
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 20
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|7
|3
|vs. Braves
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 9
|6.2
|7
|6
|6
|3
|1
Spencer Torkelson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Torkelson Stats
- Torkelson has 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .225/.307/.402 so far this year.
Torkelson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 4
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Rooker Stats
- Brent Rooker has 59 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .240/.336/.467 on the season.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
