Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson and others are listed when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (2-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Lorenzen has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rockies Jun. 30 5.0 7 5 5 4 1 vs. Twins Jun. 25 5.0 7 2 2 4 1 vs. Royals Jun. 20 6.0 6 1 1 7 3 vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Lorenzen's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 18 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 36 walks and 42 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .225/.307/.402 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 59 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .240/.336/.467 on the season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.