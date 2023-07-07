Akil Baddoo returns to action for the Detroit Tigers versus Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue JaysJuly 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Diamondbacks.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is hitting .231 with seven doubles, three home runs and 24 walks.

Baddoo has reached base via a hit in 24 games this year (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Baddoo has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 17 games this year (34.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .250 AVG .211 .316 OBP .364 .375 SLG .310 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 7 RBI 9 15/7 K/BB 19/17 2 SB 4

