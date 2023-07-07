The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (hitting .220 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .228.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 29 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 games this season (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .227 AVG .230 .250 OBP .280 .392 SLG .425 9 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 22/3 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings