Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (hitting .220 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI), battle starter Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .228.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 29 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (10.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ibanez has had an RBI in 13 games this year (23.2%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (35.7%), including multiple runs in four games.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.227
|AVG
|.230
|.250
|OBP
|.280
|.392
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|10
|22/3
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (116 total, 1.3 per game).
- Manoah makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
- The 25-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
