Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick and his .640 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is batting .221 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and three walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in 12 of 28 games this year (42.9%), with more than one hit on three occasions (10.7%).
- He has homered in two of 28 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year (21.4%), Marisnick has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|14
|.294
|AVG
|.156
|.324
|OBP
|.206
|.471
|SLG
|.375
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|5
|8/1
|K/BB
|11/2
|1
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Manoah gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old righty.
